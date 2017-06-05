THE Blackbird Leys community is in shock after a man was killed in a vicious alleyway attack.

Four men and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder, after a 27-year-old man, named locally as Chris Lemonius, has been killed on Thursday night.

It is the latest of a series of major crimes committed on the estate over the past few months.

Here are some of the major crimes residents have witnessed in recent times.

Forensic officers in Jourdain Road.

Stabbing in Crowberry Road, May 18:

The murder investigation comes after a 19-year-old man was stabbed on May 18 in Blackbird Leys.

The victim was taken to hospital after they were called to Crowberry Road, Blackbird Leys.

The road was cordoned off for several hours after officers were initially called at 4.40pm.

A 17-year-old boy from Oxford has been released from custody after being arrested in connection the incident.

The stretch in Dunnocks Way where the man was treated

Stabbing in Gillian's Park, April 12:

A man suffered serious injuries to his arms when he was attacked by a gang of men in Blackbird Leys on April 12.

The victim, believed to be 28, was approached by four men near the children's play area in Gillian's Park shortly before 9pm.

It is believed he was stabbed three times before he managed to run out of the park into Dunnocks Way, where he was given first aid by members of the public, who rang police and paramedics.

He was then taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Police said his injuries were not life threatening and appealing for witnesses, yet it is not known whether any arrests took place.

One of the offenders was described as a short, mixed race man about 24 or 25 years old, with a braided ponytail and a beard.

Another was described as black, about 23 or 24, with a large build and short hair.

Emergency services in Balfour Road, October last year

Suspected attempted murder, Balfour Road, October 12.

A woman was found on fire at a home in Balfour Road, Balckbird Leys, in October last year.

Paramedics said 80 per cent of the woman's skin suffered 'serious, stage one' burns but said they did not think the injuries were life-threatening.

The road between Wingate Close and Sandy Lane was cordoned off and guarded by police officers for almost six hours while detectives and firefighters investigated the incident.

A 31-year-old man was arrested after emergency services were called to the house in Balfour Road, Blackbird Leys, shortly after 10am.

He was released on police bail until December 13.

Postive change

The murder investigation continues as a conference is due to be held offering support to young people who have been involved with crime on the estate.

The 'Beyond the Label' event on Wednesday, June 14 aims to get youngsters, parents and professionals thinking about how to get vulnerable lives back on track.

Sasha East, Abingdon & Witney College's community development manager at the Leys adult learning centre, said she had come up with the idea for a conference after speaking to young people who struggled to move forward after getting in trouble with the law.