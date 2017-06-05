POLICE are asking drivers to avoid a junction in Cowley after a serious collision involving a lorry and four cars has blocked the city's ring road.

Traffic is heavily congested after the incident on the northbound carriageway on the Eastern by-pass, near the junction to Horspath Driftway.

Police are requesting drivers avoid the area and say the incident could last until mid afternoon.

South Central Ambulance said they were called at 11.04am by Thames Valley Police.

Spokesman David Gallagher added: "We sent three ambulances and a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

"Fortunately everyone involved only sustained minor injuries, though two patients have been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for further treatment."