TRAFFIC remains heavy at a Cowley junction after a serious crash involving a lorry and four cars blocked the city's ring road.

There is still congestion in the area after the collision on the northbound carriageway of the Eastern by-pass, near the junction to Horspath Driftway.

Four people were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital and two dogs were taken to a vets.

Traffic reports say all lanes have now been reopened.

South Central Ambulance spokesman David Gallagher said paramedics were called at 11.04am by Thames Valley Police.

He added: "We sent three ambulances and a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

"Fortunately everyone involved only sustained minor injuries, though two patients have been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for further treatment."