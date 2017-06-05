GREYHOUNDS: bred for centuries for their fantastic athleticism, they can reach top speeds of over 60km/h.

But now greyhound lovers in Oxford are inviting other owners to join them in a much more sedate affair – the Great Global Greyhound Walk.

This Sunday, from Canada to New Zealand, Germany to the USA and across the UK, greyhound owners will walk as one to promote this 'lovely, underestimated' breed.

Some 5,000 puppy perambulators joined last year's event, including 75 in Oxford.

This year, for the eighth year running, Jane Applegarth will be leading the local charge at Cutteslowe Park, once again raising money for the Oxford Retired Greyhound Trust.

The dog devotee said: "We are hoping for a huge turnout of local greyhounds, lurchers and any other sighthounds.

"The idea of the walk is to celebrate in particular retired racing greyhounds, to raise awareness and promote them as wonderful family pets once their racing days are over. "Greyhounds make great companions, they love human company, are gentle, docile and affectionate and walk really well on the lead.

"Contrary to popular belief, greyhounds don’t require much exercise – just two 20 minute walks a day and although they enjoy longer walks too, they are equally happy relaxing on a comfy sofa."

Ms Applegarth and her group will sett off on their stroll at 10am on Sunday.

For more information call Jane Applegarth on 07769 506244 or go to greatglobalgreyhoundwalk.co.uk