MEMBERS of an Oxford rock band who were arrested during an immigration raid in Hong Kong have been bailed until July after fans donated thousands to help them with travel costs.

This Town Needs Guns was caught up in the raid on May 7 at venue Hidden Agenda in the Kwun Tong district, while they were playing the final gig of their tour.

All three members, Henry Tremain, Tim Collis and Chris Collis were arrested, and had been ordered to to report back to Hong Kong officials on June 5 and appealed for fans to subsidise travel costs.

The trio have all been re-bailed until July 17, it was announced today.

A statement from the band said: "We would like to thank everyone for their continued help and support so far.

"We are truly grateful for the compassion and understanding that you have shown us."

TTNG said cash raised through a Go Fund Me page was used to book flights to Hong Kong for June 5, but added the airline was allowing the date to be changed to July 17 at an extra charge.

Their Go Fund Me page has raised £7,495 in donations 24 days, after a target to raise £5,000 was set.

The band, which was detained along with an artist from another group from the USA called Mylets, is still appealling for donations to cover travel costs for the return trip.

A person in charge of Hidden Agenda, a crew member and a person in the audience were also arrested.

Hidden Agenda’s Facebook page said the venue had been accused of hiring illegal workers, and that there had been issues with securing the correct visas for the visiting band.

To contribute to the fund visit: http://bit.ly/2r96SOk