FISH and Chip shops across Oxfordshire served up thousands of dishes as part of National Fish and Chip Day last week.

And with many families tucking into one of the nation's favourite meals, the Oxford Mail wants to know which chippy you think is the best in the county?

Readers got in touch with us to reveal some of the hotspots to grab the grub across the county.

Wallingford's Smarts Fish & Chips, in High Street, was named as one of Oxfordshire's favourite chippys.

Oxford's Mediterranean Fish Bar, in Abingdon Road, was also nominated as a great place to grab the classic dish.

Witney's The Harbour, in Madley Park, also won a nomination as one of the best places to enjoy fish and chips.

Among those marking the national day were staff at Oxford Fish Bar in Iffley Road, which has sated the hunger of Oxford residents for nearly 30 years.

But which one is the best? You decide:

British consumers eat some 382m portions of fish and chips every year.

Annual spend on fish and chips in the UK is in the region of a staggering £1.2 billion.

Serving fish and chips in newspaper was commonplace until the 1980s – though you’d likely struggle to find your meal wrapped in a copy of the Oxford Mail these days.