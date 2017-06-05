HOMELESS artists and aspiring painters showed off their creative flair at an exhibition at Green Templeton College.

The innovative idea for the exhibition was thought up by Oxford University master’s student Audrey Tan who said that she didn’t like to see the artwork ‘go to waste’.

She said: “I’ve always really loved art and creative talent.

“I saw homeless people whose gallery was the street and thought – what a shame.”

The art on offer at the college in Woodstock Road on Thursday evening from ranged from paintings which were set to poetry, carefully carved wooden blocks and oil paintings.

Visitors enjoyed a feast of cheese, grapes and wine and listened to jazz music as they appreciated the work.

The youngest artist – aged just 18 months– was Clio Davies-Requat, who presented an abstract piece of work with her father.

Ms Tan, who is studying policy evaluation, came up with the idea after she saw the art outside without an audience.

The display was designed as a chance for budding artists to get a foot in the door and make contacts in the industry.

Ms Tan said: “Judging by the amount of wine bottles we got through, it was a pretty good turn-out, about 70 to 80 people.”