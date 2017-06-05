STABLES where competition horses are kept have been cut off by road after council workers closed an ‘unsafe’ bridge.

The stone bridge, which is the only way to access Poughley Farm in East Hanney by car, was shut on Wednesday after an inspection the previous week deemed it dangerous.

People who work at the farm near Wantage – home to dozens of horses – have raised concerns that vets and emergency vehicles now have no way of accessing it.

Charlotte Smith is the manager of the yard. She, along with some of the staff who work on the site, stood on the bridge on Wednesday when workers came to close it.

The group tried to delay the work and persuade the team, contracted by Oxfordshire County Council, to provide an alternative access point before shutting the farm off.

She said: "If we can’t get vehicles into the yard, then aside from the problems it would cause to the day-to-day running of the place, vets would have no way of getting onto the site.

"The same applies if there’s a fire, because the emergency services would have no access.

"The bridge is unsafe but it’s been like that for 50 years. I’m just worried about safety and the welfare of the horses.

"I think we’ll also start to lose business. Some owners may not want to keep their horses here anymore."

Ms Smith said she wants the council to look at replacing the bridge or finding an alternative access point.

She continued: "They should have assessed the situation more thoroughly before going ahead with the closure."

County council spokesman Martin Crabtree insisted the current closure was temporary.

He said: "The stone bridge over Letcombe Brook, east of Poughley Farm, at the junction of Halls Lane and Cow Lane in East Hanney has been found to be unsafe and unable to safely carry vehicles using it.

"In order to maintain public safety and avoid downstream flooding of properties should the bridge fail and obstruct the brook, we have closed the bridge. The closure order provides a width of 5ft with temporary barriers to allow pedestrians, cyclists and horses to continue to use the bridge.

"We know that the bridge is the only access to Poughley Farm and we are in regular contact with the business. The current closure is intended as a temporary measure while consultation and design work to reopen the crossing can be pursued.

"No firm timescales for this are currently available."