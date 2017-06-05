THE skill and compassion of surgical teams at the John Radcliffe Hospital has been recognised in a new book by a former patient.

Vanessa Lafaye, 53, wrote 'I Lost Part of the World' five days after major surgery on a brain tumour at the Headington hospital.

The chapter features in her new novel, 'At First Light', and is dedicated to neurosurgeon Puneet Plaha, anaesthetist Helen Hann and staff at the hospital's Neurosciences Unit.

Ms Lafaye, of Marlborough, first began to notice a grey dot in her vision last June, which got brighter over the course of the next month, as well as sinus headaches.

She wrote: "One day... the vision in my left eye was repeatedly swamped by bright, jagged, colourful patterns and flashing lights."

The former neurosciences books editor for Oxford University Press was told by an opthalmologist there was 'no defect' in her eye.

It was only when her history of breast cancer, which she has survived three times in seven years, came up several weeks later that she was booked in for an MRI scan.

The scan revealed a 4cm tumour at the back of the skull and Ms Lafaye was sent for immediate surgery at the JR.

In the days before the surgery she struggled to walk and lost her ability to read, write and understand words, which she said left her with a 'dull, almost disinterested despair'.

But immediately following the procedure she quickly regained her faculties, writing: "The pressure inside my head was gone."

She told the Oxford Mail: "Even with post-operative symptoms I was able to write again almost immediately. It was a wonderful surprise.

"I wrote the piece partly to see if I could, and partly because I wanted other people to know if they have a 'floater' in their eye and a history of cancer they shouldn't delay."

"Puneet Plaha is an absolute legend and a human being as well. A lot of surgeons have a really cold manner but he's very warm.

"It was a terrifying experience but I felt really well-looked after by him, Helen the anaesthetist and the nurses on the ward.

"In terms of a hospital stay it was gold standard."