OXFORD MAGISTRATES

DAVID JOHN JAMES, 46, of Bodley Place, Oxford, admitted stealing £28.95 worth of e-cigarettes at Cornmarket Street, Oxford's Boots. He also admitted possessing cocaine in Abingdon on March 17 and failing to surrender to court on March 31 as well as breaching a previous conditional discharge for four offences of theft. He was fined £220 for all of the offences.

MATTHEW THOMAS BAGNALL-NEVERS, 28, of Nye Bevan Close, Oxford, admitted committing burglary at the Oxford International College, London Place, Oxford. He stole a Macbook pro 13inch valued at £1,250. He was committed to prison for 6 months, suspended for 18 months and ordered to complete a drug rehabilitation requirement for the duration of the suspension.

RHYS LAURENCE WARD, 23, of Blue Mountains, Wallingford, admitted using threatening and abusive words in Queens Street, Oxford, and assaulting a police officer. He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and court costs of £85.

GARY WARMINGTON, 52, of Sandy Lane, Blackbird Leys, admitted beating two women on March 22 at an address in Oxford. He was handed a community order and made to pay costs of £585.

SAMUEL JAMES RICHARDSON, 29, of Fennel Way, Abingdon admitted stealing an X-Box controller worth £39 at the Asda Living store near the Templars Square Shopping Centre on April 1. He also stole a number of Blu-Rays valued at £80.00 from the Asda at the Templars Square Shopping Centre on March 31 and a number of computer games, DVDs and a set of head phones valued at £115 on March 28. He was committed to prison for one year, suspended for 12 months and ordered to take part in a drug rehabilitation programme. He must also pay compensation of £195 for the thefts.

HASSAN CHOWDHURY, 19, of Wyatt Road, Oxford admitted driving a Volkswagen Golf at Walton Street, Oxford after consuming 49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 as well as court costs of £85. He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

SAFINA BRIGGS, 38, of Rookery Court, Didcot admitted stealing two bottles of perfume and a gift set of perfume at a value of £161.00, belonging to Super Drug at Orchard Street, Didcot on March 31. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

SAMANTHA LOUISE BARNARD, 45, of Coromandel, Abingdon, admitted driving a blue Ford Fiesta on Marcham Road, Abingdon on May 10 having so much alcohol in her, namely 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath, exceeded the legal driving limit. She was fined £650 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 65 and court costs of £85. She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

CRAIG JAMES RALPHS, 40, of Hanney Road, Abingdon, admitted burglary on May 12 at Wood Farm Post Office, Atkyns Road, Oxford. He stole cigarettes valued at £300 and a number of bank cards. He also pleaded guilty to fraudulently using those bank cards incurring loss to their owners. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months for the two offences. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES

VICTORIA JANE PRICE, 28, of Nuffield Close, Bicester, admitted possessing Class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine in Bicester on April 3. She was fined £240 for the two offences and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

GEORGE GEOGHEGAN, 29, of Miller Road, Banbury, admitted disorderly behaviour and using threatening language in Banbury on May 20 as well as assaulting a police officer. He also admitted stealing £23.94 of food belonging to Banbury's Iceland store on May 11 and assaulting a man on the same day. He was ordered to pay £300 in costs, compensation and fines and was also made subject to a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

ALLAN PAUL THOMAS, 31, of Red Poll Close, Banbury, admitted destroying a bus shelter window valued at £69.95 belonging to Clear Channel UK. He was given a condition discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £69.95 as well as court costs of £250.

ANTONI BULEK, 50, of Dunnock Road, Banbury, admitted driving a Blue VW Passat at Queens Road, Banbury on May 8 after consuming so much alcohol his breath was recorded as having 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was fined £310 and ordered to pay court costs of £85 as well as being disqualified from driving for 22 months.

PAUL CHRISTOPHER CLARKE, 35, of Rotary Way, Banbury, admitted stealing meat to the value of £65.18 from Banbury's Co-Op store on February 5. He also admitted again stealing meat from the Iceland store to a value unknown on February 19. He committed the offences while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge imposed last year for theft. He was given a community order to include a drug rehabilitation order and was also ordered to pay compensation of £150.18 in compensation for the offences.