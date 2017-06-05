A CHERISHED resource for families in Oxford has said it is 'hanging on' as it squares up to a continued funding crisis.

Donnington Doorstep in Townsend Square had to drastically cut back its services after losing a £60,000-a-year contract from Oxfordshire County Council last year.

But members of the community across the generations have come to its aid, with a local group for the elderly hosting a Medieval feast in its honour on Wednesday.

Co-organiser Penny Terry, 67, whose 101-year-old mother is a member of the group, helped set up Donnington Doorstep in 1984 from a porta-cabin.

The Cornwallis Place resident said: "Lots of families can't cope and this family centre is a refuge for mums. They can get advice, the kids can play and they can draw breath.

"This is an irrational 'saving' of money because the council will spend more later. You need to concentrate on early years."

Mrs Terry, a music teacher at Headington School, and local band Gaita performed Medieval-inspired music at the event, which was attended by about 50 people.

In exchange for donations, costumed visitors enjoyed a three-course feast of pottage, frittata, beer and prune tarts, with ingredients donated by the Oxford Food Bank.

The room at Donnington Community Centre, just across the road from Doorstep, was provided to organisers free of charge and £630 was raised overall.

Co-organiser Cecily Kirtland said: "We couldn't be more pleased. Everybody has pulled together and it has been an amazing community effort.

"So many people have been involved and shared and been concerned about the reduction to services. It was a real joy to see people coming together."

In January Doorstep had to cut its drop-in sessions for parents and young children and now offers two sessions a week from 10am to 1pm, instead of five.

About 1,600 children and their parents use the drop-in services each year.

Volunteers, staff and families are still waiting to see if the county council will revive support for the service through the transition fund.

Chair of trustees Christine Simm said it was a 'difficult' time but Doorstep's youth project was still 'flourishing' and family support work was ongoing.

She said: "It's not great and we do urgently need to fund more sustainable ways of supporting ourselves, but we are hanging on in there.

"Although at Doorstep you don't see what you used to see, the work is still continuing and we are getting a fantastic amount of support."