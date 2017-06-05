PARKING problems in Bicester could be stamped out as new rules are set to be enforced.

Council bosses have approved a series of waiting restrictions in streets throughout the town

Residents’ complaints have included the number of cars clogging up Mallards Way – thought to be used by drivers going to Bicester Village Station or the nearby business park.

Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment Yvonne Constance has backed the plans for Mallards Way, Bucknell Road, Kings Avenue and Bernwood Road, as well as proposals for Hunt Close and Rowan Road.

Mallards Way resident John Broad campaigned for changes to the street’s entrance after drivers churned up green space there. Double yellow lines will now be painted in the section of the road leading up to the estate.

Mr Broad said: “It is a shame that they have decided on double yellow lines. I personally think wooden posts like those on the south side of Mallards Way would have been a better option.

“This would have been in keeping with the area and would look a lot nicer in the open space”

Changes were given the go ahead at a meeting at County Hall.

County councillor for Bicester South West Les Sibley told transport boss Ms Constance he supported the proposals.

But he agreed the changes should be reviewed again in six months, adding: “There are quite a few parking sites across Bicester that will be affected by this and it is bound to throw up some problems. So I welcome the county council’s proposal to consult on this again once it has been in place for a while.”

Fellow Bicester county councillor Lawrie Stratford said: “There will be winners and losers because you cannot please everyone, but I think officers have done a very reasonable job.”

Changes will be monitored over the next six to 12 months and a review carried out to see if changes are needed.