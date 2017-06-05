A THIEVING carer amassed a hoard of jewellery from vulnerable clients who considered her a friend.

Frances Collier sobbed with shame as a court heard details of her ‘despicable’ and ‘mean’ thefts, in which she stockpiled a treasure trove of sentimental items to fund her cocaine addiction.

The 29-year-old stole £16,500 worth of jewellery from a woman in Banbury and up to £1,200 worth from a woman in Middleton Cheney.

Collier, of Brantwood Rise in Banbury, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday, where Judge Peter Ross condemned her crimes as ‘some of the meanest these courts see’.

Defending, Robert Lindsey said Collier had struggled through a ‘difficult’ year after her father was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

He said: “This is her first serious offence. Her father is dying- she is his principal carer and wants to spend as much time with him in the last months of his life.

“She is nervous and frightened of the prospect of prison.”

Judge Ross said Collier had abused a position of ‘great trust’, adding: “It is an important and often intimate service to help those who are incredibly vulnerable.

“You accept your conduct was despicable, and feel grave remorse.

“Many who suffer bereavement wouldn’t dream of turning to crime, let alone directed at those who treat them as a friend...You will never work in this field again.”

He said her victims were ‘terribly distressed’ and one even confided in Collier to help her find the culprit, after which she confessed.

Collier pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, which happened between September and January.

He noted she was attempting to kick her addiction and had pooled money to pay back hervictims.

Judge Ross sentenced her to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered her to take part in 40 days of rehabilitation.

Collier must pay compensation to her victims and confront them to apologise. She must serve 200 hours of unpaid work, adhere to a curfew and pay £400 in costs.