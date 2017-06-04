COMMUNITY spirit beamed across Headington this weekend as masses of festival-goers poured into a blossoming green haven.

Thousands of residents braved the looming dark clouds and united in Bury Knowle Park today to enjoy the final day of the annual Headington Festival.

It was the 13th year families from across the area indulged in the two-day celebrations, enjoying an eclectic mix of toe-tapping performances and enticing dishes.

Festival committee chairwoman Elsa Bell said: "It was brilliant to see so many people had turned out. It brings the Headington community together and also the surrounding areas like Barton and Sandhills. They come and see Headington as a thriving place – it's really important."

A ten-strong team spent the past six months pulling together the free community fiesta, which began along London Road and New High Street on Saturday.

Traders boasting the finest food and crafts from across the area joined with entertainers to take over the two streets during the first day of festivities from 10am until 3pm.

Flamenco and Irish dancers flaunted their talents along the road, while performer Jebb the Jester got the bellies rolling with his rib-tickling act.

Ms Bell said she enjoyed selling raffle tickets leading up to the event, getting the chance to mingle with families she had not met before while raising cash to cover the festival's costs.

The Headington resident added: "I think the community needs to feel it's got a heart and events like this give people a sense of belonging. It gets people talking to each other."

Revellers poured into Bury Knowle Park today as Oxford-based organisations, charities and good causes shared news of their work within the community.

Youngsters also had the chance to adorn their faces with sparkling face paint before jumping on thrilling fun fair rides during the four-hour celebrations.

Families also came together to enjoy story telling as they munched on treats, as well as dancers twisting and twirling in front of them on the grass.

County councillor for Headington and Quarry Roz Smith, who joined the festivities with her family, said she was pleased residents united in the park despite terror attacks in London on Saturday night.

She added: "It's important that what happened during the tragic circumstances in London, people were not going to be put off from having our community event.

"I think it's not just bringing the community together, it's a chance for a lot of local organisations to show what they have got on offer."

Churchgoers from Headington Baptist Church manned stalls at the festival, spreading the word of their community groups and activities.

Member Ruth Gass said: "We are a church in the middle of Headington, we have got to be involved - it's great."