MOURNERS are set to pay an emotional tribute to the victims of London's terror attacks during a vigil in Oxford this evening.

At least seven people were killed and 48 others injured when three attackers brought carnage to the streets of the capital on Saturday night.

Dr Hojjat Ramzy, of Cowley-based Oxford Islamic Information Centre, confirmed a vigil will take place near Carfax Tower at 6pm.

He said: "Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of this barbaric, evil act of terrorism. It has nothing to do with Islam.

"I would like to see all friends, especially non-Muslims, come and hold our hands. We need their help because the terrorists are trying to disunite us and create bad feelings between us."

The trio of attackers were in a white van which struck pedestrians on London Bridge before heading to Borough Market, where they stabbed their victims.

Oxford's four mosques today condemned the attack.

In a joint statement they said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the cowardly and barbaric attack on the London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market on fellow citizens going about their lives, enjoying an evening out.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, the survivors, their families and friends, and our emergency services, at this most difficult time.

"This attack follows the recent despicable attacks in Minya province, Kabul, Baghdad and of course, Manchester. As Muslims, it’s heartbreaking to see the carnage and brutality these terrorists have unleashed, upon all humanity.

"We stand united in our values of love, respect and mutual understanding for one another, as opposed to the hatred, division and violence of the terrorists. We will not be cowed or defeated by the evil ideology espoused by these terrorists."

Oxford City Council member for Carfax ward Alex Hollingsworth backed Dr Ramzy's plan for a vigil to bring Oxford residents together.

He encouraged anyone who could make it to join the event, adding: "It's an excellent initiative and I'm sure many people will attend."