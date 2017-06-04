HUNDREDS have flocked to this year's Headington Festival.

The two-day party includes a fun fair at Bury Knowle Park, pictured here, as well as more entertainments in surrounding Headington.

Stalls this year include groups such as the NHS and Oxford Brookes University, alongside the usual festival attractions such as a stilt walker, raffle, dance exhibitions, magic, art events and face painting.

Today's festivities run until 5pm.

If you pop down, why not email us a festival selfie? news@nqo.com