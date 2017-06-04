FIREFIGHTERS have been praised for speedily hosing down a blazing factory.

Crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire in Eynsham at 2pm yesterday, which was quickly detected by a 'state of the art' system.

Firefighters stationed in Oxford, Kidlington and Witney arrived at the scene within minutes and dampened down the flames, which had erupted within machinery.

Station manager Simon Belcher said: “Staff on site were excellent with the fire being detected using a state of the art air sampling system.

"All staff evacuated quickly, roll calls taken, and on site fire marshals available gave information including what was on fire, where it was and the hazards involved.

"Through the quick actions of my firefighters, we managed to ensure that the fire didn’t spread to other parts of the factory."

Crews worked through the afternoon to clear charred machinery and smoke so staff could resume work.

The fire service did not specify which factory it was.