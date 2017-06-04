POLICE have released a fresh appeal for witnesses following the suspected murder in Blackbird Leys.

It emerged earlier today that five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the 'senseless' attack on Thursday night.

Thames Valley Police detective superintendent Joe Kidman this evening launched a video appeal urging people to come forward with information, however insignificant it may seem.

Speaking near the scene of the suspected murder, he said: "A number of arrests have been made but we still need more information.

"We need the community's help to bring to justice those who are responsible."

He said they are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vacinity of Premier Stores in Blackbird Leys at around 10pm on Thursday.

Three men, two aged 19 and one aged 27, all from Oxford, were arrested yesterday afternoon.

A 16-year-boy from Oxford was arrested last night and a 23-year-old man from Oxford was arrested in the early hours of this morning.

The men are still in custody at this time.

Meanwhile police are still appealing for more witnesses to the savage attack in the Jourdain Road area of the estate at about 11pm on Thursday.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Mike Lynch, in an earlier statement, said: "We continue to appeal for the public’s help in investigating this senseless murder of a man in his twenties.

“We appreciate those who have already come forward with information and we urge others who witnessed anything unusual in the vicinity of Jourdain Road on Thursday or anyone with any information to please come forward.

"The easiest way to get in touch is by calling 101 and quoting reference 1806 (1/6)."

The victim was named locally on Friday as Chris Lemonius, who is thought to be from the Northway area of Oxford.

Police said they were called to a group of men fighting but when they arrived just found one man in his late twenties with serious injuries. He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but died.

Neighbours in the road described seeing a gang of about seven men kicking one other man who was screaming and pleading with them.

The police have not yet confirmed the victim's identity but said his body is due to be formally identified today.

They also said a post mortem examination carried out yesterday established that he died of 'multiple wounds'.