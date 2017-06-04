POLICE have arrested a sixth man as part of a murder investigation in Blackbird Leys.

A 24-year-old man from Oxford is currently being quizzed by detectives after he was arrested last night on suspicion of murder.

The force said the man who died in hospital from multiple injuries had now been formally identified as Christopher Lemonius, 27, of Oxford.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mike Lynch of the Major Crime Unit, said: "We have now made a total of six arrests in connection to this incident, and we are continuing to appeal for information from the public.

"If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please do not hesitate to come forward.

"Information which you think could be significant could be vital to our investigation.

"I would ask anyone who has any details to please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."

It emerged yesterday that five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the 'senseless' attack on Thursday night.

Thames Valley Police superintendent Joe Kidman has launched a video appeal urging people to come forward with information, however insignificant it may seem.

He revealed the man killed was 27-year-old and said officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vacinity of Premier Stores in Blackbird Leys at around 10pm on Thursday.

Speaking near the scene of the suspected murder, the LPA commander for the city said: "A number of arrests have been made but we still need more information.

"We need the community's help to bring to justice those who are responsible.

"We will not tolerate this type of violence here on Blackbird Leys."

Three men, two aged 19 and one aged 27, all from Oxford, were arrested on Saturday afternoon.

A 16-year-boy from Oxford was arrested on Saturday night and a 23-year-old man from Oxford was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The men were still in custody on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the Jourdain Road area of the estate at about 11pm on Thursday, after reports of an attack.

Det Ch Insp Lynch, in an earlier statement, said: "We continue to appeal for the public’s help in investigating this senseless murder of a man in his twenties.

“We appreciate those who have already come forward with information and we urge others who witnessed anything unusual in the vicinity of Jourdain Road on Thursday or anyone with any information to please come forward.

"The easiest way to get in touch is by calling 101 and quoting reference 1806 (1/6)."

The victim was named locally on Friday as Chris Lemonius, who is thought to be from the Northway area of Oxford.

Police said they were called to a group of men fighting but when they arrived just found one man in his late twenties with serious injuries. He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but died.

Neighbours in the road described seeing a gang of about seven men kicking one other man who was screaming and pleading with them.

The police have not yet confirmed the victim's identity but said his body is due to be formally identified today.

They also said a post mortem examination carried out yesterday established that he died of 'multiple wounds'.