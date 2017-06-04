FIVE men have all been arrested on suspicion of the murder in Blackbird Leys on Thursday night.

Three men, two aged 19 and one aged 27, all from Oxford, were arrested yesterday afternoon.

A 16-year-boy from Oxford was arrested last night and a 23-year-old man from Oxford was arrested in the early hours of this morning.

The men are still in custody at this time.

Meanwhile police are still appealing for more witnesses to the savage attack in the Jourdain Road area of the estate at about 11pm on Thursday.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Mike Lynch said: "We continue to appeal for the public’s help in investigating this senseless murder of a man in his twenties.

“We appreciate those who have already come forward with information and we urge others who witnessed anything unusual in the vicinity of Jourdain Road on Thursday or anyone with any information to please come forward.

"The easiest way to get in touch is by calling 101 and quoting reference 1806 (1/6)."

The murdered man was named locally on Friday as Chris Lemonius, who is thought to be from the Northway area of Oxford.

Police said they were called to a group of men fighting but when they arrived just found one man in his late twenties with serious injuries. He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but died.

Neighbours in the road described seeing a gang of about seven men kicking one other man who was screaming and pleading with them.

The police have not yet confirmed the victim's identity but said his body is due to be formally identified today.

They also said a post mortem examination carried out yesterday established that he died of 'multiple wounds'.