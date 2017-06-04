ONE of Oxfordshire's most beloved community events has kicked off this afternoon, defying the less-than-clement climate.

Organisers and participants in the World Poohsticks Championships have descended on the little bridge over the River Windrush at Witney's Langel Common to race their tiny, coloured sticks on the water beneath.

The charity event, which has long been a celebration of family and togetherness, has gone ahead despite nationwide horror at last night's terror attack in London.

Our reporter Sophie Grubb, who went down to join the event this afternoon, tweeted: "lovely to see community staying strong after events in London".

Stars of Pooh Sticks in Witney-lovely to see community staying strong after events in London https://t.co/YvA0tJgTpR pic.twitter.com/sjo4D2z3B1 — Sophie Grubb (@OxMailSophieG) June 4, 2017

This year's event, which it is hoped will attract hundreds of competitors throughout the afternoon, is raising money to fight Polio.