ONE of Oxfordshire's most beloved community events has kicked off this afternoon, defying the less-than-clement climate.

Organisers and participants in the World Poohsticks Championships have descended on the little bridge over the River Windrush at Witney's Langel Common to race their tiny, coloured sticks on the water beneath.

The charity event, which has long been a celebration of family and togetherness, has gone ahead despite nationwide horror at last night's terror attack in London.

Our reporter Sophie Grubb, who went down to join the event this afternoon, tweeted: "lovely to see community staying strong after events in London".

Stars of Pooh Sticks in Witney-lovely to see community staying strong after events in London https://t.co/YvA0tJgTpR pic.twitter.com/sjo4D2z3B1 — Sophie Grubb (@OxMailSophieG) June 4, 2017

This year's event, which it is hoped will attract hundreds of competitors throughout the afternoon, is raising money to fight Polio.

Families taking part in the race cheered from the bridge as their sticks sped along with the current, while others enjoyed refreshments, craft activities and a bouncy castle.

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Oxford Spires in conjunction with several other rotary clubs in the area.

Lesley Adams, one of the organisers, said the community-spirited event was particularly timely because of last night's terror attack in the capital.

The Yarnton resident said: "It is tragic, what's happened in London.

"We are trying to get people to enjoy their day with different activities, and to have fun - I think there is something here for everyone. Anybody can play."

In true Pooh Sticks style, she wore a Winnie the Pooh t-shirt and dangling Piglet earrings, as well as a purple crocus pin to symbolise Rotary's worldwide Purple4Polio campaign.

Among the dozens of families who popped along to participate was Mayor of Witney Chris Woodward, who was enjoying the sunshine with his wife and their dog Meg.

He said: "It's a briliant event, all of Cogges is coming together.

"After what happened in London, however harrowing things are, it's at moments like this that we need to find every positive in the community.

"With something like this, particularly for people of a young age, you learn that that world isn't a bad place. It's at events like this that friendships start.

"I think it's fantastic and novel - it's throwing sticks off a bridge. It's excellent. I hope it continues for many years."

The annual event began in 1984 when then lock keeper Lynn David noticed walkers throwing sticks from the bridge and running to see whose 'won'.

Their efforts mimicked that of Winnie the Pooh and his friends, in the famed children's books by A A Milne.

In 2015 the organisers of the championships switched locations from Little Wittenham to Witney, enabling them to host the event in warmer months that are not as likely to be thwarted by bad weather.

Participants this year were spotted with stuffed Winnie the Pooh bears clutched in their hands and even poking out of rucksacks.

The event involves team contests as well as individual heats, and will continue until early this evening.