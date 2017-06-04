AN ATTACKER repeatedly thumped his victim while walking a dog in an Oxford park.

The offender was with his pooch when he approached another dog walker in the Littlemore park, off Oxford Road, just after 11am on Saturday.

He then repeatedly punched the victim, Thames Valley Police confirmed.

The 50-year-old victim was rushed to hospital, where he is being treated for facial injuries.

Force spokesman James Williams said the attacker is white, about 5ft 8ins tall, of stocky build, and has a tattoo on his right arm.

Call 101 with information, quoting reference 43170160863, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.