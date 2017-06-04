AN ATTACKER repeatedly thumped his victim while walking a dog in an Oxford park.

The offender was with his pooch when he approached another dog walker in the Littlemore park, off Oxford Road, just after 11am on Saturday.

He hurled abuse at his victim before repeatedly punching him to the face, Thames Valley Police confirmed.

The 52-year-old victim was rushed to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where he was treated for lacerations to his face and a broken nose.

Force spokesman James Williams said the attacker is white, about 5ft 9ins to 5ft 10ins, of stocky build, and has a blue tattoo half-way down his right arm.

He is believed to be in his early 50s, with short brown hair and stubble, and was walking a white bull terrier with a distinctive long snout.

Investigating officer, PC Stephanie Barras-Thompson, of local CID in Oxford, said: “This was a unprovoked attack on a man who was walking his dog in broad daylight.

“If anyone saw a man matching the description of the offender in the area of Oxford Road on Saturday morning, or if you have information that may assist the investigation, please come forward."

Call 101 with information, quoting reference 43170160863, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.