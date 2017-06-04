Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital.

The Metropolitan Police said officers entered properties in Newham and Barking at 4.15am on Monday and "a number" of people had been detained.

Searches were continuing at both addresses, police added.

Residents reported hearing "loud flash bangs and gunshots" in the early hours of Monday morning.

Terrorists brought carnage to the streets of Britain for the second time in as many weeks, killing seven and leaving 21 fighting for their lives.

Pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

One of the attackers shouted "this is for Allah" as he knifed a man near a pub - while the Islamic State militant group claimed its fighters carried out the attack.

The group is said to have urged extremists to run over civilians in a poster released over the weekend featuring a knife, handgun and lorry urging radicals to "gain benefit from Ramadan".

The three men, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an "unprecedented" hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was also shot.

Officers say they know the identities of the men who carried out the attack and will release the names "as soon as operationally possible".

Scotland Yard said seven women and five men aged between 19 and 60 were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Barking on Sunday. A 55-year-old man was later released without charge.

A vigil will be held on Monday evening near London Bridge in honour of the victims of the attack, which took place at around 10pm, while a minute's silence will take place at 11am on Tuesday.

The first victim of the attack has been named as Canadian national Christine Archibald, who worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

Her family said in a statement: "We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

"She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death."

Network Rail said London Bridge rail and London Underground stations reopened at 5am but the rail station will be exit only.

People from around the world were caught up as hundreds cowered in pubs and restaurants, barricading themselves inside as the attackers stalked the streets.

Tales of heroism emerged in the aftermath, with one British Transport Police officer taking on the trio armed only with his baton before being stabbed in the head, face and leg.

An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was also injured after he tackled the men.

Forty-eight people were left in hospital, 21 critically injured.

As counter-terrorism police units and security services launched a huge investigation for the third time in a matter of weeks, officers arrested a dozen people in raids on flats in Barking, east London, where residents said they believed one of the terrorists may have lived.

Thames Valley Police said its thoughts were with all touched by the terrifying attacks.

An on-duty British Transport Police officer received “serious injuries” including head, face and leg wounds, as he responded to calls for help from the public, Scotland Yard said.

Emergency services were seen treating people lying injured at the junction of Thrale Street and Southwark Street, near Borough Market.

The office of Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld tweeted to express its sympathies following the attacks.

British Transport Police said there were reports of 'multiple' casualties but that the seriousness of the injuries was not yet known.

Thames Valley Police chief constable Francis Habgood condemned the 'horrific' attacks in London.

An image shared by a photographer on social media showed a man on the ground with what appeared to be grey canisters around his waist by the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough.

But Thames Valley Police's Special Constabulary tweeted to warn residents not to share images of the attacks online but instead send them to officers.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was being updated by officials on the 'fast-moving' situation, adding: “I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.”

She will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee on Sunday, No 10 said.

A stabbing at nearby Vauxhall was unrelated, the Met added.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: "Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services."

Network Rail has confirmed London Bridge station will remain closed today, with trains passing through but not stopping there.

Dr Miranda Fay Thomas, of Oxford's St Anne's College and London's The Globe Theatre, tweeted following the attacks, sharing her sympathies with the victims.

Bicester resident Anna Kirby-Hall went online to ask West Midlands-based ordinand Adam Edwards to 'pray' for those caught up in the incident.

Oxford Brookes University history student Dan Booth urged residents to stand united in light of Saturday's 'horrific' attacks.