SEVEN people have died and many more injured in terror attacks involving a van and knives on Saturday night.

Three attackers, wearing hoax explosive vests, were shot and killed by police.

At least 48 people have been taken to five hospitals following the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market in London.

A van is reported to have ploughed into pedestrians on the bridge and people were reportedly stabbed at the popular food market in south London.

The office of Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld tweeted to express its sympathies following the attacks.

Thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incidents in London including the emergency services. Follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Thames Valley PCC (@TV_PCC) June 4, 2017

An on-duty British Transport Police officer received “serious injuries” including head, face and leg wounds, as he responded to calls for help from the public, Scotland Yard said.

Emergency services were seen treating people lying injured at the junction of Thrale Street and Southwark Street, near Borough Market.

British Transport Police said there were reports of 'multiple' casualties but that the seriousness of the injuries was not yet known.

Thames Valley Police chief constable Francis Habgood condemned the 'horrific' attacks in London.

Horrific incident in London last night- our thoughts are with all those affected and the emergency services who bravely responded @ThamesVP — Francis Habgood (@TVP_Chief) June 4, 2017

An image shared by a photographer on social media showed a man on the ground with what appeared to be grey canisters around his waist by the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough.

But Thames Valley Police's Special Constabulary tweeted to warn residents not to share images of the attacks online but instead send them to officers.

Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by the incidents in London — Special Constabulary (@TVP_Specials) June 4, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was being updated by officials on the 'fast-moving' situation, adding: “I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.”

She will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee on Sunday, No 10 said.

A stabbing at nearby Vauxhall was unrelated, the Met added.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: "Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services."

Network Rail has confirmed London Bridge station will remain closed today, with trains passing through but not stopping there.