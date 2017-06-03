A MAN who died in a crash on the A34 this morning has been named locally.

The 53-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene on the southbound stretch of the road at 2.45am, near Kidlington.

He has been named locally as Simon Gutteridge, better known to friends as Sid.

It is understood Mr Gutteridge lived in Swindon and played bass in a rock band.

Did you know Mr Gutteridge? Pay your tributes here

His friend James Hansen, who lives in Highworth near Swindon, said: "I knew him for 11 years, although I haven't seen him for a while.

"He was an honest and gentle kind of guy. He loved motorbikes. He used to say 'some people do meditation - I do mine on my bike'."

Mr Hansen, 39, said he found out about the crash from a friend.

He added: "It's still fresh, I don't think it's sunk in yet."

He said they met during drugs rehabilitation and Mr Gutteridge had worked for several centres and charities since, to help others through the same journey.

Mr Gutteridge was riding a grey and black Harley Davidson motorcycle, which crashed with a white Volvo lorry.

Next of kin have been informed and Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal for witnesses.

The lorry driver was not injured and no arrests have been made.

Another friend of Mr Gutteridge's, Nick Sheppard, said he was 'devastated' to hear the news this morning.

He said: "He was loving and compassionate, and very caring."

The pair met in 2011 while Mr Sheppard was volunteering for Swindon drugs support service DHI, where Mr Gutteridge was working in the drugs intervention team.

The 50-year-old, of Walcot in Swindon, said: "He helped me through my own recovery.

"Over the last six years I would see him four or five times a week, he would pop round for a cup of tea and a bacon sandwich and put the world to right.

"He loved motorbikes, especially Harleys. He loved his music, punk rock and ska."

He said Mr Gutteridge played bass in a band called Useless Eaters.

The band posted on its Facebook page this afternoon: "Absolutely heartbroken to hear that Sid, our friend and the original Useless Eater, tragically died early this morning.

"Sid was the one who brought us all together as a band, and as best mates. Words aren't enough to express how much he'll be missed. Rest in peace monkey."

Another friend emailed a tribute that simply said: "Gone Too Soon, A True Friend. R.i.p Sid xXx."

A tribute from Lori Barresi added: "Sid was a beautiful spirit, generous, kind, talented and fun. He touched many and will be missed."

Police are appealing for witnesses of the crash.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Ed Crofts of the joint operations unit for roads policing, said: “This incident has very sadly resulted in the death of a man, and we are carrying out an investigation.

“I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have seen the motorcycle traveling south on the A34 prior to the collision."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 199 (3/6), or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.