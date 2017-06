A MAN was injured in a crash near Nuneham Courtenay.

Emergency services were called to the A4074 this morning after a car and motorbike collided.

South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman Gillian Hodgetts said two crews were sent out at 11.12am.

She said a man suffered injuries to his wrist and ankle and was taken to the John Radcliffe hospital.

The crash happened near the roundabout with Oxford Road, and caused traffic tailbacks in both directions.