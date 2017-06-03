A TECHNICOLOUR torrent of carnivalesque crowds stormed through city streets for the 2017 Oxford Pride parade.

Hundreds of people joined the annual march to celebrate the LGBT community, setting off from the Radcliffe Camera at midday.

They were led by Oxford's favourite Samba community band Sol Samba, beating a raucous tattoo on a plethora of percussion instruments.

The parade made its way to the Castle Quarter where there are a host of other events including an ABBA tribute act running throughout the afternoon.

The event is free to attend but organisers have asked for donations to help fund next year’s celebration – which will cost about £20,000 to stage.

