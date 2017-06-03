KALEIDOSCOPIC crowds cascaded through the streets in celebration of the LGBTQ community.

Rainbow flags and faces smudged with paint and glitter filled the city centre for Oxford Pride festival on Saturday.

Hundreds of people paraded from Radcliffe Camera to Oxford Castle from midday, singing and cheering to the beat of drums.

Among scores of revellers with rainbows on their cheeks and flowers in their hair was 15-year-old Fern Pickering.

The Bletchingdon student said: "Everybody coming together for a reason so great is amazing. There is great support for the whole LGBTQ+ community. It shows that [being yourself] is not something that should be feared.

"Locally, many people are accepting. Even at school it's amazing how people show support."

The parade featured towering 'hippies' on stilts as well as a dazzling display from Oxford-based community dance troupe Sol Samba.

Dancer Anna Light said: "It's a buzzing, electric and exciting atmosphere. We bring the party - that's what we are here for. It's amazing to come and celebrate something like Pride, it's a message we really support."

The group swirled through the parade wearing swishy skirts and crimson and gold headdresses.

Abingdon resident Lauren Ellaway, 19, praised police and ambulance services for showing support at the event.

She said: "We are in a country where police support the LGBT community, and a lot of countries don't have that. It's really important to show that people can be who they want to be."

Emergency service workers wore rainbow shoelaces and wristbands and joined the parade.

Pic: Richard Cave Photography

Oxford University students Hannelore Caressa-Wright, 21, and Redha Rubaie, 20, marked their first ever time at Pride with faces smudged with glitter and an array of rainbow props.

Central Oxford resident Miss Caressa-Wright said: "We are here to show the love.

"I think it's a good year to show pride and come together and really just be visible, bright, colourful and joyful. the atmosphere is very welcoming and loving - I am really pleased to be able to be here."

A group of girls from Oxford High School, including 17-year-old Charlotte Harris, attended Oxford Pride as part of a month-long school programme about equality.

Kidlington resident Miss Harris, who is equalities prefect at the school, said: "We are holding a series of talks and discussions with the younger years, as we found people just don't know the terminology to use and still have questions."

The annual party continued post-parade with music performances and a host of other activities.

Organisers have asked for donations to help fund next year's celebration.