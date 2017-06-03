COLOURFUL revelers are taking to the streets in Oxford for the city's annual Pride festival.

The event, which marks the contribution of the LGBT community to life in the city, starts with a parade leaving the Radcliffe Camera at about 12pm.

Among the party-goers already assembling are Drew Hickling, 25, from Cowley (left), and Alex Velasco, 25, from Stanford in the Vale.

The parade will make its way to the Castle Quarter where there will be a host of events including an ABBA tribute act running throughout the afternoon.

The event is free to attend but organisers have asked for donations to help fund next year’s celebration – which will cost about £20,000 to stage.

Send your Pride pics to news@nqo.com