ONE of Shakespeare’s most famous pieces of work Hamlet has been played out by young actors in a series of sessions at St Andrew’s Church in Summertown.

The play was pulled together by the youngsters with the help of Oxford's Creation Theatre company.

The group have been running a number of workshops with children across the city to ‘Put on a play in a week’.

This week’s turn was that of the group at St Andrew’s and youngsters Elizabeth Kenny, 12, Sadhbh Inman, 9, Alison Lau, 9, put their acting skills to good use to perform the Bard’s classic, bloodthirsty tragedy.

Taking on the role as King of Denmark in the tragedy, was 11-year-old Ella Winton, who proved a great pairing with the character.

The Play in a Week workshops included learning and rehearsing the play before performing to family and friends.