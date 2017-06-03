CAMERAS of all shapes and sizes were slung around the necks of eagerly awaiting amateur photographers ahead of the Oxford Mail's first photography masterclass.

Meeting under what is arguably one of the most photographed places in the city, the Bridge of Sighs was an apt spot for the first Camera Club session to take place.

Picture Editor Ed Nix said he hoped the budding photographers felt they had learned something from the event on Wednesday evening.

He said: "It is all about taking people's enthusiasm and showing them a trick or two.

"I've taken hundreds of pictures of Oxford and I'm hoping I might be able to show them something or an angle they might not have thought of before."

The group of nine budding photographers came with cameras in hand and spent the evening taking shots of the Radcliffe Camera.

Previous winner of the Camera Club's weekly picture competition, Anthony Morris said retirement had allowed him to indulge in his passion.

The 62-year-old from Farmoor said: "I now have so much more time to take pictures.

"A while ago I was watching the weather on the BBC and all the weather pictures that get sent in.

"My wife said mine were just as good and in the last year my snaps have appeared over 30 times on TV.

"Last week alone I had three pictures on ITV and BBC."

Mr Morris, who had been the clerk at Christ Church for 28 years, said he hoped the club would inspire comradery among its members.

As well as capturing the evening sun setting on some of the city's most famous limestone landmarks, the group also have the chance to capture something even more quintessentially Oxford – morris men dancing outside the White Horse pub in Broad Street.

Despite losing her lens cap on the bus, Dawn Tivnan, who lives in Cowley, said she couldn't wait to learn more.

The 55-year-old cleaner at St Edward's School added: "I am a total novice, so I am really looking forward to picking up some tips.

"I want to learn from everybody as there are different skills everyone will bring to the table.

"For me I really love taking pictures of buildings, I had a field day when I was in Barcelona and saw all the Gaudi architecture.

"I think it is really important to have sessions like this to not only encourage people to get involved with the hobby but also create a community we can be inspired by."

For more information about the next session or to get involved with the Oxford Mail's Camera Club visit: http://bit.ly/2rpmZrK