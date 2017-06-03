CHILDREN crouched in the grass to discover creepy crawlies scurrying in the undergrowth.

The Earth Trust ran a family day at Abbey Fishponds in Abingdon, which is among the nature reserves it manages.

Children and adults joined staff from the environment charity earlier this week for an event called Wildlife Wednesday, during which they explored habitats around the pond and met some of the creatures that call it home.

The trust’s community reserves warden Lucy Tomkinson said: “It gives local families the chance to explore and engage with sites on their doorstep.

“It went very well - Abbey Fishponds is a hidden gem, it’s a little bit off the beaten track.

“We were doing a bit of bug hunting - we found some creepy crawlies, caterpillars, some butterflies and some frogs and toads.”

The nature reserve off Audlett Drive is just seven hectares in size, but is home to 450 species of plants, 50 species of birds and an array of mammals, amphibians and invertebrates.