A DOG show, motorbike stunts, cocktail making and flower arranging – it's not your average farm show.

But then this isn't your average farming group.

Oxfordshire Young Farmers Club (YFC) is one of the largest rural youth organisations in the country.

Last Monday it held its annual country show at Little Wittenham near Didcot, to celebrate what young farmers' clubs are all about: fun, learning and achievement.

In that spirit hundreds of visitors had fun in a blindfolded cake decorating competition, learnt how to shear a sheep and achieved great things in the dog show.

Each year the show raises money to keep Oxfordshire YFC running.

Led 'by young people for young people', young farmers' clubs across the UK provide 25,000 members aged 10 to 26 with an opportunity to develop skills, work with their communities, travel abroad, take part in competitions and enjoy a 'dynamic social life'.

Over the past year Oxfordshire members learnt new skills ready to compete in 'mini digger handling', ATV efficiency, cookery and flower arranging.

Find out more about the group at ofyfc.org.uk