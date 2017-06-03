A SCIENCE park in Oxford has become the first to be mapped in 3D using a new groundbreaking technology.

Using the ‘reality capture’ tool and a guidance system usually used in missiles, surveying company Severn Partnership drove around Oxford Science Park, in Littlemore, and mapped it over two days.

This was then converted into a 3D model by Seeable, a firm based in Shropshire.

It can be used by visitors to view the park from a ‘birds eye view’, bosses said.

Seeable director Dr Nigel Moore said: “What would usually take a survey team weeks to complete with conventional equipment was completed within two days using the latest high-accuracy mobile mapping techniques. The scan data was used as the accurate base readings to create a 3D Park plan and this base model then provided the platform to visualise new proposed buildings in 3D, giving a virtual reality-style experience.”

The latest building planned in the park, The Schrodinger Building, has also been included in the 3D map and users are able to walk through it in virtual reality.

Park boss Piers Scrimshaw-Wright said: “Our development plans are ambitious, and it is only right that we have used state of the art technology to bring them to life.”