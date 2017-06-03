AN Oxford hospice is set to gain a council’s seal of approval for a crucial expansion.

Sobell House Hospice in Headington submitted plans earlier this year to extend its base on the Churchill Hospital site, to provide a new outpatient clinic and a dementia-friendly garden annex.

The multimillion pound plan is due to be approved at an Oxford City Council planning meeting on Monday.

Council officers have recommended that the plan is approved.

The public meeting will take place at Oxford Town Hall at 6pm.