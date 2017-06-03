AN OXFORDSHIRE Formula 1 racing team yesterday celebrated its 40th anniversary with a party at Silverstone.

Williams F1 invited fans to join it at the free British Grand Prix preview event.

Guests were treated to parade laps from iconic cars which have played a part in the history of the team and Formula 1.

Williams drivers past and present were also present to talk about their memories and experiences over four decades.

Williams Grand Prix Engineering Ltd was founded by Frank Williams and British engineer Patrick Head in 1977.

The company was first based in an empty carpet warehouse in Didcot, and that year entered a purchased a chassis to compete in F1 during the latter half of that season.

The team quickly raced to the top of the leaderboards with drivers including Keke Rosberg and Nigel Mansell.

In 1986 Frank Williams was serious injured in a car accident near the Paul Ricard racing circuit and suffered spinal injuries which left him paralysed.

Despite that the team continued to win world championship titles.

In 1995 the team moved to a new factory at Grove which is had continued to develop since then.

The team’s founder and namesake was knighted Sir Frank in the 1998 New Year’s Honours List.

His daughter Claire is now deputy team principal.

She was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire [OBE] in the Queen’s birthday’s honours list last year.

She said at the time: “I’m extremely lucky that I get to do a job that I love. To be able to play a role in a family legacy is an enormous privilege and one I don’t take for granted.”