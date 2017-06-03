HUNDREDS of residents were united at a meal in memory of murdered MP, Jo Cox.

The city’s Muslim community welcomed the rest of Oxford to join them in a Grand Iftar, being held as part of events to commemorate the anniversary of Jo Cox’s death.

The Iftar - the meal Muslims eat at sunset to break their fast each day during Ramadan - took place at the Asian Cultural Centre.

It was organised by the Oxford Homeless Project in partnership with The Big Iftar, The Great Get Together and students from the Islamic societies at Oxford University and Oxford Brookes University.

Shabnam Sabir, founder of the Oxford Homeless Project, said: “It was a really wonderful event and we were delighted to have so many people come and join us.

“It is all about community spirit and unifying everyone.”

The Great Get Together is a nationwide event that will see communities come together, inspired by Jo Cox’s maiden speech in parliament.