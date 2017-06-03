EARLY years teaching staff were delighted to receive a positive Ofsted inspection at their pre-school – just two years after it was branded ‘inadequate’ by inspectors.

Woodstock Under-Fives Association was given a rating of ‘good’ in most areas, with leadership branded ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in April.

The pre-school has been on a long journey since it was found lacking in 2015, but new management has seen it improve across the board and reshape its reputation in the town.

Manager of the charity-run pre-school Kate Bailey, who took over following the inspection in 2015, said she and the team were thrilled with the recent report.

She said: “It’s amazing. It has taken a lot of dedication and I’ve put my life on hold but it has been worth it. I couldn’t be more delighted.

“I couldn’t have done it without a really hardworking team who have gone above and beyond. Our goal now is to work towards outstanding and maintain the level of care.”

The report states that children ‘engage well and have warm bonds with staff’.

It says, of Ms Bailey: “The provider is dedicated to her role. She leads and manages with high expectations of commitment from her staff and for the achievement of the children attending.'

It said that 'vast improvements' had been made following the previous two inspections.

In 2015 the pre-school was called ‘inadequate’ by inspectors. The following year it achieved a level of ‘requires improvement’.

The 2015 report said the pre-school had ‘weak’ management and called the quality of teaching ‘inconsistent’.

Ms Bailey said morale was at an all-time low and that the biggest challenge was raising the confidence of staff.

To make the nursery outstanding, inspectors said the team should encourage the curiosity of older children further and increase their knowledge of the outside world. The report also said there should be more to support younger children’s understanding of mathematical language.