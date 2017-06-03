LOCAL heroes from all corners of Oxfordshire are being called on to donate their time to support the life-saving work of the South Central Ambulance Charity (SCAC).

The charitable arm of South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) has launched a drive to recruit about 150 volunteers in three different roles over the course of the summer.

It marks the start of National Volunteers' Week, a celebration of the incredible contributions made by volunteers up and down the country every day of the year.

Joel Rillie, 26, a farmer and HGV driver on a smallholding near Burford, has worked as a community first responder (CFR) in his area for the past eight years.

He said: "Volunteering is one of the best things I have ever done. I get an immense feeling of pride from helping my community, which is quite spread-out and rural.

"The charity provides first-rate training from South Central Ambulance Service, and the beauty of it is that it’s flexible – I am in control of the hours I volunteer for them."

CFRs aim to reach medical emergencies in the vital first few minutes after someone dials 999, and are trained to use defibrillators and oxygen and give CPR.

Last year the charity's 1,271 CFRs responded to 18,805 emergency calls across the regions served by SCAS, arriving on the scene in an average of 5 minutes 44 seconds.

SCAS says it wants to recruit an 'army' of volunteers from all walks of life, and is also looking for volunteer car drivers to transport patients to appointments as well as general charity workers to fundraise or provide other expertise.

Those helping out only need to contribute 20 hours of their time a month.

The drive has been named 'Volunteering for a Healthy Community' and is seeking would-be volunteers from across four counties, including Oxfordshire.

SCAS chief executive Rachel Coney said: "This Volunteers’ Week, we at the South Central Ambulance Charity are joining the other charities across the country to say a huge 'thank you' to all the tireless volunteers whose acts of kindness improve our lives and our communities, and hopefully, to welcome new ones into the fold.

"We hear daily from our volunteers on how helping people in their communities is the most rewarding thing they’ve ever done.

"These ordinary people, often with families to support, and who give up to 20 hours of their free time each month, do extraordinary things."

Potential CFRs and drivers need to be aged at least 18, have a valid UK driving licence and complete checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

For more information visit scas.nhs.uk/get-involved/the-scas-charity