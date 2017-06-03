SAFETY fears have forced organisers to cancel a successful music and drink festival.

Wallingford Blues and Beer Festival was set to return for its 27th year next week, but has been thwarted by the results of a fire assessment at the ‘iconic’ venue.

The two-day event was due to be held in The Regal Centre from Friday, but ‘several’ fire risks were identified during assessments last week.

In a post on the event’s website, organisers said: “It is with great regret that the organisers of the Wallingford Blues & Beer Festival have to announce the cancellation of this year’s event. A recent fire risk assessment identified several issues at the festival venue.”

The Regal Centre in St Martin’s Street is run by Wallingford Town Council, which hires it out for events.

The post added: “[The council is] vigorously rectifying these [issues] and whilst the venue remains open, the directors of the festival, who are ultimately responsible for the safety of attendees, had to cancel as they were unable to secure insurance.

“The festival has run 26 consecutive annual events at The Regal Centre, with the last four completely sold out, and we are extremely keen to return to this iconic venue.

“The organisers would like to thank all supporters and sponsors and advise ticket holders that they will be refunded in full or tickets can be held over for 2018.”

The festival was due to feature up-and-coming British blues acts including headliners Willie and the Bandits and Troy Redfern Band, with ticket prices starting at £7.70.

Families were also looking forward to enjoying local beers and ciders as well as a barbecue.

Organisers have not yet responded to a request for more information about the fire hazards or potential implications for future events.