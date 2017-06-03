SANDCASTLES and spades are at the ready as families are invited along to enjoy a pop-up beach that has opened near Abingdon.

The beach is back for another year after Frosts Garden Centre, based at Millets Farm in Frilford, launched the sandy attraction for half term.

It will stay in place throughout the summer.

It opened last Saturday and five-year-old twins Louis and Lottie Wassell from Faringdon were one of the first few to dig in and climb aboard their very own pirate ship.

Frosts Garden Centre shop manager Nigel Rees said: "We have been opening the beach each summer for about four years and it will be open once again throughout the summer holidays.

"The beach has been put up as an extension to our restaurant area so families can come outside to enjoy the beach which has the sand area all under cover.

"It is a great activity area for children to enjoy whilst their mums and dads enjoy a bite to eat in the restaurant."

Families can lounge around on the beach with plenty of buckets and spades on hand to help them craft the perfect sandcastle

The centre will have the beach open throughout the holidays at the same times as the restaurant –9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

It looks to be the perfect match for the weather when, after a cooler weekend, temperatures are set to rise again, with the Met Office predicting 22C by Thursday.