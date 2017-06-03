AN OXFORD man dubbed ‘Jihadi Jack’ who converted to Islam and travelled to Syria is alive and being held by the Kurdish militia.

Speaking to the Alaraby television network, Jack Letts said he was living in prison but had ‘no idea’ what would happen to him next.

The 21-year-old – who has denied claims he joined terror group ISIS – said he wanted to come home and ‘explain some things’ to his family.

In footage seen by the Oxford Mail, he told interviewers: “What do I want? I suppose initially I want to get out of prison, because I’m currently still in prison with the YPG [Kurdish militia in Syria], and, eventually, just continue my life.

“I have no idea what is going to happen to me now. It’s the future, no one knows except for Allah.

“I want to see my mum, and explain to her some things.”

When asked whether he should be allowed to return to Britain, he replied: “I don’t know how to answer that question.”

It comes after his parents, John Letts and Sally Lane, spoke of their anguish over not knowing whether their son was alive.

The couple have not seen him in person for more than three years but were charged with terrorism-related offences last June for trying to send Jack money.

They were forced to spend five nights in jail until a judge granted them bail and are due to stand trial later this year.

Mr Justice Saunders said the couple had ‘ended up in custody because of the love of their child’.

Mr Letts and Ms Lane, of Chiswell Road, Oxford, deny three counts of making money available knowing or having reasonable cause to suspect that it may be used for a terrorist purpose.

When interviewers asked Jack about his parents, he responded: “What about them?

“I’m sure I’ll see them soon and explain some things.”

On Thursday night, Ms Lane confirmed she and husband John had been informed about their son’s current situation.

She told the Oxford Mail: “We are immensely relieved. It’s the first time we’ve known that he might have survived all this.

“It’s obviously not great that Jack is being detained but we are just glad he is now out of the situation he was in before.” She declined to comment further without consulting a lawyer.

In the interview, Jack Letts also claimed Isis was losing territory in Syria and Iraq because the group – which has committed numerous atrocities – had not ‘applied Islam properly from the beginning’.

He added: “That is why Allah is not helping them.”