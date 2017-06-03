STAFF manning Oxfordshire’s non-emergency NHS phone line should manage patients’ expectations on when to expect a call back, Healthwatch Oxfordshire has said.

According to board papers seen by Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group last month, the NHS 111 service run by South Central Ambulance Service received 15,382 calls over March.

But of these only 88 per cent were answered within 60 seconds, compared to a 95 per cent national target.

At the same time just 28 per cent of patients that needed to be ‘warm transferred’ - passed over from a call handler to a qualified clinician for further assessment - were handed straight over, while the rest were placed in a queue for a call handler.

The CCG noted that this was ‘not marginally close to the national standard’ of 85 per cent.

Rosalind Pearce, chief executive of Healthwatch Oxfordshire, said SCAS needed to be clear with patients about when they could expect a call from a doctor.

She said: “We hear the odd one where someone says ‘I called and six hours later in the middle of the night I got a call back’.

“If you are put on a list and told it will be an hour or two hours, 111 has to make sure that happens.”

The patient watchdog has heard from about 50 patients on their experiences of NHS 111 in Oxfordshire, and said just one person to date had never been called back when they were supposed to be.

Ms Pearce said in general NHS 111 was a ‘really good, efficient, effective service’.

She added: “Obviously there are a significant number whose experiences haven’t been good but looking through research we have done, it seems people are on the whole happy with it.”

In a statement, SCAS said there was a ‘national shortage’ of doctors available to work in NHS 111.

It said: “As a trust we employ both paramedics and registered general nurses, employees who are highly valued and in high demand across the NHS. This impacts greatly on our ability to warm transfer directly to clinicians. Patients are prioritised according to clinical need.

“March saw high levels of demand and is part of the busiest time for our NHS 111 service.”

Over the past few years the number of NHS 111 calls answered by SCAS has stayed fairly stable at 193,960 in 2016/17, 196,635 in 2015/16 and 192,540 in 2014/15.