THE NHS trust in charge of Oxfordshire’s hospitals has apologised for the ‘tragic’ death of a patient following an organ transplant.

An inquest into the death of Leigh Robbins concluded on Thursday and found a series of failings in his care had contributed to his death in March 2016.

The 53-year-old died less than three months after his pancreas transplant at the Churchill Hospital.

Dr Tony Berendt, medical director at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to the family of Mr Robbins over his tragic death. I have written to the family expressing our sincere apologies for the circumstances leading up to his death.

“Since then we have looked very carefully at our processes and we have made several significant changes to our procedures.”

Mr Robbins was accepted for a transplant at the Churchill Hospital in January 2016.

The donor pancreas had a common but serious infection, cytomegalovirus (CMV), but was reported as negative for CMB due to a mix-up of blood samples when it was tested.

Following blood tests after the surgery Mr Robbins’s organ was found to be weakly positive for CMV. The test was not acted on at further outpatient appointments although Mr Robbins was becoming unwell.

He was transferred back to the Churchill Hospital in early February and investigated for pancreatitis and bleeding.

It was not until late February that a septic screen was undertaken, CMV diagnosed and anti-viral treatment started, but Mr Robbins’s condition deteriorated further and he passed away on Friday, March 31.

At the conclusion of the three-day inquest at Oxford Coroner’s Court, Mr Robbins’s widow Rebecca Robbins, 37, said: “It is devastating to know that, if things had been done differently, Leigh’s death could have potentially been prevented.

“Whilst nothing will ever be able to change what has happened, our only hope as a family now is that lessons can be learned to ensure that no one else faces the failings that led to Leigh’s death.”

OUH, NHS Blood and Transplant and Public Health England have all investigated the case to identify failings and learn from them.

Assistant coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp will also write to OUH and organisations involved to clarify whether more can and should be done to prevent a reoccurrence.

Guy Forster of legal firm Irwin Mitchell’s medical negligence team, who represented Mrs Robbins, said: “There can be little doubt that Leigh was badly let down and several opportunities were missed to prevent his death.

“The last thing that the family want, however, is for there to be a loss of confidence in the transplant service; errors such as these are thankfully very rare.”