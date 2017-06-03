AN Oxford Brookes architect student has won a national design award from the Royal Society of Arts.

Sophia Bannert, who is studying an MArchD in applied design in architecture won this year’s RSA Student Design Awards for Inclusive Living.

The student submitted a project called Bee-Able which aims to help guide future architectural projects with people’s disabilities in mind.

Speaking of her project she said: “We all know how difficult it is navigating cities. Can you imagine how difficult it would be if you couldn’t see where you were going or couldn’t go up and down steps?

“Many people don’t need to imagine this, because it is their reality. The challenges they face every day, just in getting from A-to-B in our busy cities, compares to hacking your way through a deep jungle.

“These people are virtual prisoners in their cities.”

For her entry which tackles this problem she won a cash prize as well as an automatic fellowship to the Royal Society of Arts.

Sevra Davis, Director of the RSA Student Design Awards added: “The awards encourage entrepreneurship, creative thinking, business acumen and real-life application.

“The programme’s long-standing success is testament to the value of forging inspired partnerships between young creative minds and experienced industry leaders.”