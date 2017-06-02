Two men accused of kidnapping have been acquitted by jurors.

Lewis Heaver, 24, and Theodore Tyrell, 26, looked relived as jurors unanimously acquitted them of three charges after deliberating for two hours and eight minutes.

The pair were today cleared of kidnapping, false imprisonment and assaulting Joshua Smith by beating.

Prosecutors alleged Mr Smith was bundled into the back of a car, held hostage and attacked over an unpaid drugs debt on August 28 last year.

Mr Heaver, of West Street, Banbury, and Mr Tyrell, of Barns Road, Cowley, Oxford, denied all charges during their Oxford Crown Court trial.