A TEAM of volunteers who work to keep the history of rail alive at a centre in Didcot have been commended by the Queen.

The Great Western Society – which restores and preserves steam locomotives, historic carriages and wagons at the Didcot Railway Centre – have received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services.

The group is one of five across the county given Queen's Awards today.

It comes as the group marks 50 years since the start of its work at the centre, which is recognised across the world for its excellence in railway preservation.

Centre manager Roger Orchard said: “We feel hugely honoured to have been given this award, especially in our 50th anniversary year.

“We hope this award will stimulate more volunteers to come to the centre and see the many different volunteering roles we are able to offer people of all ages and abilities.”

Work at the centre, which started out as a railway depot, includes the restoration of steam locomotives, historic carriages and wagons sourced from many outposts of the original Great Western Railway.

The centre now has an unmatched collection of trains, rolling stock, and small and large railway artefacts from a single railway company.

Abingdon Good Neighbours won an award for assisting vulnerable elderly people with everyday tasks while My Life My Choice, in Park End Street, Oxford, was recognised for their helping those with learning disabilities to have a strong voice

The Porch in Magdalen Road was awarded for providing support to homeless people and to those who are vulnerably housed in Oxford

The fifth organisation recognised was The Pump House Project in Faringdon for the contribution it has made towards the health and happiness of those in the community.

The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to local volunteer group across the UK.