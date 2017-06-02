TRUSTEES at a unique disability charity are celebrating after being awarded the 'MBE of the volunteering world'.

Representatives from My Life My Choice picked up their Queen's Award for Voluntary Service at Buckingham Palace last week, but were only allowed to officially announce their success today.

The award is given to regional volunteer groups across the UK to recognise 'outstanding work' in their communities.

Trustee Steve Mansell, from Wantage, went to pick up the award at the palace and said: "It was a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend an event at Buckingham Palace and we were so excited to go on behalf of the organisation."

Fellow trustee Paul Scarrott, from Oxford, also went to the ceremony and said: "It was such a fantastic day, it was amazing to see the Queen. I'll always remember it."

The charity was nominated for the award by Oxfordshire learning disability nurse Jason Warner who described MLMC’s volunteers as 'a vital voice in Oxfordshire’s communities'.

The nomination was supported by trustee and beneficiary Nigel Taylor, who lives in Banbury, and John Jackson, who was director of adult social services at Oxfordshire County Council at the time of the nomination.

Mr Taylor said: "I wouldn’t know what to do without MLMC; it makes a big difference to my life. Most of the volunteers that help me at MLMC have learning disabilities. This inspires me and makes me proud."

Mr Warner added: "MLMC is a brilliant charity that is extremely well-run and well-supported. It’s a real privilege working with the volunteers and a definite highlight of my job."

Founded in 1998, My Life My Choice is a user-led charity for people with a learning disability.

Learning disabled trustees lead activities that aim to raise self-esteem and quality of life by providing volunteering, training, employment and social opportunities.